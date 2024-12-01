Breaking News
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category for eighth consecutive day

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category for eighth consecutive day

Updated on: 01 December,2024 01:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 329 at 9 AM, a slight dip from Saturday's 24-hour average of 346, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Pic/PTI

The national capital continued to grapple with toxic air as its air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday.


The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 329 at 9 AM, a slight dip from Saturday's 24-hour average of 346, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).


Out of the 38 monitoring stations across the city, 23 stations recorded "very poor" AQI, according to the Sameer app, which provides hourly data.


Several areas recorded the AQI in the 'very poor' category, with Dwarka sec 8 - 335, ITO - 327, Okhla phase 2 - 319, R Rohini - 329, Vivek Vihar -338, Anand Vihar - 346 and Bawana -332 respectively.

In some areas of the city, AQI was recorded in the 'poor' category at around 7 am, Lodhi Road 256, Najafgarh - 295, Pusa - 289 and IGI Airport T3 - 299.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

A layer of smog engulfed the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was logged at 11 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 8.30 am, the humidity level was recorded at 93 per cent, with the weather department forecasting a mainly clear sky for the morning.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, the department said.

Refusing to relax the fourth stage of curbs put under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV to curb air pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider relaxing norms for educational institutions, observing a large number of students cannot avail mid-day meals, online classes,s and can't access air purifiers.

Last week, GRAP-IV was imposed in the national capital after the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 450 mark, and the apex court said that the curbs can't be eased without its approval.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).

(With inputs from Agencies)

