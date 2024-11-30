For the third day in a row, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with an AQI of 349 reported. Residents voice concerns about health risks and urge government intervention to tackle pollution and stubble burning

The national capital's air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI of 349 as of 7 am on Saturday, ANI reports.

Specific areas in Delhi reflected alarming pollution levels: Alipur and Burari Crossing each reported an AQI of 351, DTU recorded 377, while ITO stood at 328, according to CPCB data. These figures underscore the severe air pollution affecting the city's residents, with many struggling to cope with the deteriorating conditions.

Visuals from Connaught Place, India Gate, and Anand Vihar depicted the city shrouded in a dense blanket of smog, rendering the landmarks nearly invisible and posing health hazards for those outdoors. The poor air quality has sparked concerns among residents and environmentalists alike, who have called for immediate action from the authorities.

Residents voice concerns

Delhiites continue to grapple with the choking smog, sharing their distress over the hazardous air quality and urging the government to step up its efforts. Speaking to ANI, a cyclist near India Gate expressed frustration over the worsening conditions. “The pollution is unbearable; breathing has become a challenge. The government needs to take stronger measures to address this issue. Elderly people and labourers are the most affected, unable to go about their daily lives,” he said.

Others stressed the need for technological and policy shifts. One pedestrian suggested transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) and adopting advanced methods to curb stubble burning. "The government should work on encouraging EVs and also explore modern technologies to address stubble burning, which significantly contributes to pollution," the pedestrian remarked.

Amol, a school student, highlighted the lack of accountability among citizens as a contributing factor. "The government must take stronger steps to manage rising pollution levels. But the people also need to be more responsible. Dust, in addition to air pollution, is another major issue. The normalisation of these conditions is alarming, and citizens must start adhering to rules and showing accountability," he stated.

Understanding the AQI

The AQI scale categorises air quality levels as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Urgent action needed

Delhi’s persistent ‘very poor’ air quality highlights the need for both immediate and long-term interventions. While local and central authorities have initiated measures like restricting vehicular emissions and tackling industrial pollutants, experts believe a collective effort from citizens and policymakers is essential to bring lasting change.

As per ANI, residents have emphasised the necessity of government-led reforms, coupled with individual accountability, to mitigate the capital’s pollution crisis. With winter intensifying and conditions unlikely to improve without intervention, the capital faces a significant challenge in combating its pollution woes.