Pic/PTI

Pollution levels in Delhi increased slightly on Thursday morning with the air quality in the 'very poor' category, officials said.

At 9 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 313, compared to a reading of 301 at 9 am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

A thick layer of haze continued to blanket the national capital.

According to the CPCB data, the AQI measured at DTU as of 7 am was 261, Pusa at 281, ITO at 284, Lodhi Road at 250, and IGI Airport (T3) at 301, which are in the 'poor' category.

However, several places in Delhi recorded the air quality as 'severe' with AQI in Dwarka Sec 8 at 332, Jahangirpuri at 354, Sonia Vihar at 315, Wazirpur at 330, Ashok Vihar at 318, and Bawana at 341 as of 8 am today.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data, none reported levels in the severe category, according to the CPCB data.

Meanwhile, the city's minimum temperature settled 0.2 notches below normal at 10.2 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear sky during the day while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Amidst the rising pollution levels in Delhi, the government has instructed the administration to use truck-mount water sprinklers to mitigate the effects of air pollution.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government and Police to immediately set up checkpoints on all 113 entry points to Delhi to check the entry of trucks in the national capital. It appointed 13 members of the Bar as court commissioners to visit the entry points to Delhi and verify whether entry of trucks is being stopped.

The apex court also expressed dissatisfaction with the compliance of GRAP IV measures saying despite orders passed by the apex court and CAQM, there is a failure on the part of the Delhi government and Police to comply with clauses under GRAP stage IV.

As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV restrictions imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the entry of trucks is prohibited in Delhi and public construction projects have been halted until further notice. Stage IV of the GRAP was activated in the national capital keeping in view the rising level of pollution.

(With inputs from Agencies)