Delhi's air quality saw a slight improvement on Wednesday morning, with the AQI dropping to 301, nearing the 'poor' category. While pollution levels remain concerning, none of the monitoring stations reported severe levels

File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi's air quality improves but remains close to 'poor' category x 00:00

Delhi experienced a minor improvement in its air quality on Wednesday morning, with pollution levels declining marginally and the Air Quality Index (AQI) moving closer to the 'poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an AQI of 301 at 9 am, compared to a more alarming 343 at the same time on Tuesday. Despite the slight improvement, a thick haze continued to envelop the national capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPCB categorises AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'. According to the data, none of Delhi’s 38 active monitoring stations reported air quality in the 'severe' category on Wednesday. This marks a positive shift, as on Tuesday, 17 of the capital's 39 monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'severe' range.

An AQI of 400 or above, classified as 'severe', poses serious health risks, particularly for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions such as respiratory or cardiovascular issues, as well as for healthy people exposed to prolonged outdoor activity. While the current figures offer slight relief, air pollution levels remain a significant concern in Delhi, especially during the winter months when weather conditions exacerbate the problem.

In addition to the pollution data, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city’s minimum temperature settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.2 degrees above normal for this time of year. The IMD predicts mainly clear skies throughout the day, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality frequently deteriorates during the winter season due to a combination of factors, including vehicular emissions, industrial pollutants, construction dust, and seasonal crop residue burning in neighbouring states. Efforts to tackle pollution have included restrictions on industrial activity, vehicle curbs, and initiatives to promote cleaner fuels, but the city continues to grapple with hazardous air.

The slight improvement observed on Wednesday offers a glimmer of hope, but authorities and residents alike are urged to remain vigilant as air quality levels still hover at concerning thresholds. Measures to reduce exposure, such as using air purifiers and limiting outdoor activities, are advised. PTI reports that continuous monitoring will be crucial in assessing the efficacy of ongoing anti-pollution measures.

(With inputs from PTI)