The IMD said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places were very likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its Mumbai weather update bulletin, on Wednesday predicted moderate rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and issued a yellow alert for city and Thane.

The IMD said that moderate rains in city, Thane and Raigad were very likely.

The weather department issued a yellow alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, etc. and predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of the state.

It said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places were very likely.

Meanwhile, the air quality in several parts of Mumbai has significantly worsened. Similar to the conditions on Tuesday, the city's skyline on Wednesday remained partially obscured by a layer of haze.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 82 per cent and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.

On Wednesday (October 9), the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather updates, said the city's air quality dipped to the 'good' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 99 at 9:05 a.m.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. However, Shivaji Nagar's AQI had slipped further into the 'poor' category, at 203.

Byculla and Chembur recorded 'moderate' air quality, with an AQI of 121 and 103, respectively. Colaba recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 70. Borivali recorded an AQI of 95.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, which had been recording 'good' air quality also slipped to 'moderate' with an AQI of 133. Meanwhile, Thane too recorded a 'moderate' AQI of 119.