Delhi continues to face severe air pollution, with AQI levels in the 'very poor' category across most areas. Residents and tourists report health concerns, prompting authorities to implement strict measures under GRAP Phase IV

Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution as a dense smog blankets the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At 7 am on Friday, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 371, reflecting hazardous air conditions. Specific areas recorded alarming figures, with Chandni Chowk at 359, IGI Airport (T3) at 357, ITO at 344, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 342, and RK Puram at 372. The situation was worse in locations like Anand Vihar (410), Bawana (411), Mundka (402), and Wazirpur (413), which crossed into the 'severe' category, ANI reported.

The AQI scale categorises air quality as 'good' (0–50), 'satisfactory' (51–100), 'moderate' (101–200), 'poor' (201–300), 'very poor' (301–400), and 'severe' (401–500).

Residents expressed distress over the worsening conditions. Suryakant, a morning walker at Lodhi Road, noted a decline in outdoor activity due to the hazardous air. "Pollution levels are extremely high. The number of people out for morning walks has reduced drastically, and the burning sensation in the eyes is unbearable," he said.

Prakash Kumar Singh, a Class 12 student, shared that his school had reverted to online classes due to the AQI. "For us youngsters, it’s manageable, but the elderly are facing serious health challenges," he told ANI.

Tourists, too, voiced concerns. Gaurav, visiting India Gate, said, "Pollution is causing throat irritation and burning eyes. Masks are the only solution for now. The government must act to curb pollution sources."

The situation was slightly better in neighbouring regions. Lucknow recorded an AQI of 268, categorised as 'poor', while Noida stood at 262, also in the 'poor' category. In Agra, despite a 'moderate' AQI, the iconic Taj Mahal appeared ethereal against a backdrop of light fog, as per ANI. Stephanie, a tourist from London, described the monument as "absolutely amazing but overshadowed by the evident pollution."

Delhi's pollution crisis has been escalating over recent weeks. On Thursday, the AQI reached 379. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Phase IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on November 18. This phase imposes strict measures, including bans on truck entry and suspension of construction projects, ANI reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for alleged inaction, referencing reports of toxic smog visible from space. The party accused Yadav of indifference, escalating tensions over the ongoing crisis.

With stringent measures in place and public health concerns mounting, the city faces an uphill battle to alleviate the choking pollution that has disrupted daily life.

(With inputs from ANI)