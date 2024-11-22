According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celcius. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 32.9 degrees

Representational Image

Mumbai is expected to experience clear skies on Friday, November 22, with temperatures ranging from a cool 19 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 34 degrees Celsius during the day, according to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celcius. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 32.9 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 20 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 57 per cent. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 5:59 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 22, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 125 at 8:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Borivali East, Ghatkopar, and Malad West recorded 'poor' air quality with an AQI of 213, 242, and 210, respectively. Kandivali and Colaba recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 119 and 140, respectively.

Chembur, Kurla, and Worli recorded 'moderate' air quality, with AQIs of 166, 121, and 156.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 126, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 146.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.