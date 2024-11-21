The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celcius. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 33.3 degrees

Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: City's air quality recorded as 'moderate' with AQI at 125 x 00:00

On Thursday, Mumbaikars experienced cooler weather and hazy skies. However, the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated a slight drop in temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celcius. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 33.3 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 20 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 40 per cent. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 5:59 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 21, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 125 at 10:05 AM.

Many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'moderate' AQI. Deonar recorded 'poor' air quality with an AQI of 204. Borivali and Colaba's recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 170 and 128, respectively. Chembur, Deonar and Mulund recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 119, 164 and 119.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 126, while Thane registered a 'moderate' AQI of 146.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.