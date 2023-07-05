Shehnaaz Gill accepts being in love once, says, ‘Everybody is selfish’

Shehnaaz Gill recently talked about her love life in an interview. She admits to having been in love previously, but she is no longer interested in talking about it

Shehnaaz Gill shares falling in love. (Pic- Shehnaaz's Instagram)

In a recent interview, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill discussed her love life. She admitted to having been in love before, but she is now uninterested in discussing the experience. She now believes that no one in life is trustworthy and that everyone who speaks to you has a selfish goal.

Shehnaaz stated in a recent interview with Red FM, “I don’t trust anyone in life. Nobody is trustworthy. Everybody is selfish. One can be attached to another, but at some point, they will forget the other person.”

While talking about her love life, Shehnaaz said, “I have been in love only once." But she later dismissed the conversation by saying, “Pyaar ki baatein mat karo yaar, pyaar yaar kya hi hai... (Don’t talk about love. What even is love).” Shehnaaz also mentioned that she has found peace in spirituality anytime she has been hurt in love. “I take support of spirituality when I am hurt. Spirituality helps a lot in these things.”

The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress said she learned about equality in love after moving to Mumbai since she comes from a small place and there, people look at women with a judgemental eye and have a "reserved" attitude towards them. Though she does not want to discuss love at this time in her life, Shehnaaz believes that being in love should not be shamed. Sharing what she considers to be love, she stated, “Love is caring for someone, empathising with them. There should be physical touch in love. When you hug someone to console them, there is nothing more beautiful than that.”

“I can’t just keep looking at the person whom I love. I need to talk to that person, I need to communicate. If you are in love with someone just talk to them, don’t be ashamed. There should not be any shame in loving someone but you should know what love is.” she added.

Shehnaaz was said to be dating Sidharth Shukla before his tragic demise. However, neither of them accepted it. Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’