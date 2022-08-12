Shehnaaz Gill celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her manager Kaushal Joshi

Shehnaaz will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s 'Bhaijaan' and Rhea Kapoor’s next

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Some bonds are stronger than blood. A case in point: Shehnaaz Gill and her manager, Kaushal Joshi. The two started working together soon after Bigg Boss 13 wrapped up in 2019. Today, the duo has become a force to reckon with. Kaushal has been instrumental in taking Shehnaaz’s career to dizzying heights. The Punjab ki kudi acknowledges the same and has immense love and respect for Kaushal. They consolidated their bond by celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Shehnaaz posted a cute video of tying Kaushal a rakhi on her Instagram account.

A source close to Shehnaaz shares, “Shehnaaz trusts Kaushal to the T and the two have forged a strong bond. Shehnaaz couldn’t be in her hometown to celebrate the festival with her real brother, Shehbaz but she made the most of the day by tying rakhi to Kaushal. Kaushal has stood by Shehnaaz like a rock during her highs and lows.”

Shehnaaz will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s 'Bhaijaan' and Rhea Kapoor’s next, which also features Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Kaushal, on the other hand, has an enviable line-up of celebrities. He handles work for Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame, Hina Khan, Maniesh Paul, Krushna Abhishek, Erica Fernandes among many others.

Also Read: Watch Video: Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts once again; writes Sidharth Shukla's name as she gives an autograph