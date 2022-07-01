Watch Video: Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts once again; writes Sidharth Shukla's name as she gives an autograph

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2022 09:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A fan video has taken the internet by storm where Shehnaaz is seen giving an autograph to a fan, and she mentioned Sidharth Shukla's name

Shehnaaz Gill/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Shehnaaz Gill leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans. Be it her daily outings, her women empowerment initiation, or just the actress being herself. Shehnaaz recently made headlines for all the right reasons! The actress, at an event, was seen giving out her autographs to her fans, but do you know what has caught everyone's attention? Her mention of Sidharth Shukla in the note.

Yes! A fan video has taken the internet by storm where Shehnaaz is seen giving an autograph to a fan, and the actress mentioned Sidharth Shukla's name. The note reads, "Shehnaaz Gill loves u. Keep supporting, Sid Naaz. [sic]”




Take a look at the video right away!

Speaking about her professional journey, Shehnaaz is supposed to be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the Salman Khan-led movie, where she portrays the role of an innocent and vulnerable girl-next-door. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan's brothers. It is also speculated that Raghav Juyal had joined the cast of the movie. This will be Shehnaaz's Bollywood debut, and the fans can't wait for the actress to show off her charm on the silver screen. 

The actor recently started shooting for the film in Mumbai. Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

