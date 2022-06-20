Watch Video: Shehnaaz Gill dances to Sidhu Moose Wala's song as she makes ramp debut

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2022 03:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share the video, she wrote, "Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love are immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill".

Walking on the ramp for the first time dressed in a bridal attire Shehnaaz Gill made a stunning appearance and looked extremely pretty. Looking exquisite in a Red Samant Chauhan Lehenga, Shehnaaz won everyone's heart. She started off walking confidently as the showstopper of the fashion show and then danced her heart out on Sidhu Moose Wala's song 'Sohne Lagde'.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share the video, she wrote, "Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan. Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love are immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill".




 
 
 
 
 
