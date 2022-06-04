Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AAP to contest all seats in Gujarat Assembly polls
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > See Post: Shehnaaz Gill cools off in the pool to beat the heat, pictures inside

See Post: Shehnaaz Gill cools off in the pool to beat the heat, pictures inside

Updated on: 04 June,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "summer vibes".

See Post: Shehnaaz Gill cools off in the pool to beat the heat, pictures inside

Shehnaaz Gill. Pic/Yogen Shah


Singer-actor, Shehnaaz Gill shared a string of steamy hot pool pictures, on her social media account, on Friday. The Bigg Boss 13 fame, took to her Instagram handle and dropped some jaw-dropping snaps, wherein she can be seen enjoying herself in the pool, exactly showing how to get rid of these high temperatures.

Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "summer vibes". Fans and admirers bombarded the comment section with loads of fire and heart emoticons. Shehnaaz looked like a mermaid with her natural makeup and hair pulled back. Her fans can't get enough of her, and one user even said, "Enna sona kyu rab ne banaya". She has returned to her social media A-game, and netizens are really appreciating her posts.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)


Show full article

Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Instagram Salman Khan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK