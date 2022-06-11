Breaking News
See Post: Shehnaaz Gill goes chic in beige corset pantsuit

Updated on: 11 June,2022 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped some jaw-dropping glimpses in a beige-hued corset jumpsuit, flaunting her fashionable side. "I'm right here" she captioned the post

Picture courtesy/Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram account


Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill dropped a set of glimpses from her latest photo shoot in a stunning beige corset pantsuit.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped some jaw-dropping glimpses in a beige-hued corset jumpsuit, flaunting her fashionable side. "I'm right here" she captioned the post.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)


Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 television news Entertainment News

