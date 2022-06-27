Umang 2022: Don't miss this viral video of Shehnaaz Gill dancing her heart out

The actress had the company of Johny Lever and Raju Shrivastav and she literally danced as if nobody was watching

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the highlights of the recently concluded Umang 2022. Dazzling in a pink lehenga, the actress had the company of Johny Lever and Raju Shrivastav and she literally danced as if nobody was watching.

Also, recently, posted a video of herself enjoying the sunset, as she grooves to a popular romantic song 'Dil Na Jaaneya'. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, she dropped a video as she enjoys the breeze and the sunset in this beautiful whether. She wore a black polka dress with dewy earrings and left her hair open.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Riveting sunsets #shehnaazgill."

As soon as she dropped the video on the photo-sharing app, fans filled the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

A fan wrote, "looking gorgeous" while another fan commented, "Sunset Is Looking More Beautiful Because You Are There..."

Speaking about her professional journey, Shehnaaz made a ramp debut in bridal attire where she was looking extremely pretty.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

