Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde calls meeting of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs today in Guwahati
Mumbai gets its first successful Covid lung transplant
Mumbai: BEST launches e-bikes at bus stops
Sanjay Raut's cryptic jibe at rebel MLAs, asks 'How long will they hide in Guwahati, have to return to Chowpatty?'
Gujarat ATS hands over activist Teesta Setalvad to Ahmedabad crime branch
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Shehnaaz Gill looks like a fresh breeze as she enjoys sunset on a yacht

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a fresh breeze as she enjoys sunset on a yacht

Updated on: 26 June,2022 10:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, she dropped a video where she can be seen enjoying the breeze and the sunset and dancing with a help of a pole on a yacht. She wore a black polka dress with dewy earrings and left her hair open

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a fresh breeze as she enjoys sunset on a yacht

Picture courtesy/Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram account


'Bigg Boss' fame Shehnaaz Gill posted a video of herself enjoying the sunset, as she grooves to a popular romantic song 'Dil Na Jaaneya'. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, she dropped a video as she enjoys the breeze and the sunset in this beautiful whether. She wore a black polka dress with dewy earrings and left her hair open.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)





Sharing the post, she wrote, "Riveting sunsets #shehnaazgill."

Also Read: 'Feeling serene' says Shehnaaz Gill, shares all-white outfit pictures

As soon as she dropped the video on the photo-sharing app, fans filled the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

A fan wrote, "looking gorgeous" while another fan commented, "Sunset Is Looking More Beautiful Because You Are There..."

Speaking about her professional journey, Shehnaaz made a ramp debut in bridal attire where she was looking extremely pretty.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Also Read: See Post: Shehnaaz Gill goes chic in beige corset pantsuit

Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK