Having made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill now wishes to work with Animal star Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also said she is open to auditions which she would not do before Bigg Boss 13 came her way

Shehnaaz Gill. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shehnaaz Gill wishes to work with Ranbir Kapoor: Have seen him at events from afar x 00:00

Actress Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stand-out performance in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Life completely changed for Gill who until the reality show appearance was known as 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'. With her game on BB13, Gill carved an identity for herself and earned a massive fan base. In 2023, Gill also made her big Bollywood debut in a Salman Khan film titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Shehnaaz was also seen in the film 'Thank You For Coming'. While the film did not do well at the box office, the actress got recognition for her work and even represented the film at the Toronto Film Festival along with co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh. Talking to News18 Showsha, Gill said that the year 2023 was quite eventful and changed her outlook towards life. "I’ve become a little more mature now if not completely. Earlier, I used to be very childish. I now know to handle and tackle certain situations better,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having worked with superstar Salman Khan this year, actress Shehnaaz Gill now has her eyes on another superstar. "Going ahead, I want to work with all the superstars. But if I have put my finger on someone, it will be Ranbir Kapoor. I’ve never met him in person but I’ve seen him at events from afar,” she shared.

Shehnaaz also revaled that before Bigg Boss 13, she would not go for an audition but today she understands its value. "I wouldn’t go in for auditions before Bigg Boss. Now I’m open to giving auditions. Earlier, I didn’t know the value of auditioning. Now I know," she said.

Further, when asked how she copes with rejections, Shehnaaz Gill said, "Rejection is a part and parcel of our lives. Even if I get rejected, I know that I’ll learn a lot from it. I feel a person should experience rejections. We shouldn’t be scared of failure because it’s an integral part of life."

Earlier, Shehnaaz had said that she wants filmmakers to give her a shot at experimental roles. "Don't judge a book by its cover, read me carefully. They (makers) are thinking of me in a certain way. I feel they want to show my real-self on screen but I can't be doing only this kind of role. Like, recently I heard a script, in which I'm playing a beautiful girl who is an internet sensation. "This is my reality and I want to break this notion in films. I want to do something different on screen. I would like filmmakers to take risks and present me in a different way. I'm willing to do a workshop and all. I believe my talent just gives me a chance to do different things," Gill told PTI.