Shilpa Shetty disconnects kids from technology on family vacation to reconnect with roots in rural India

Shilpa Shetty, along with her husband Raj Kundra and their two kids, explored rural India, making it a special and memorable experience as they spent the holidays in Rajasthan

Shlipa Shetty spotted with family at the airport (Photos: Yogen Shah)

Shilpa Shetty recently shared sweet moments from her family vacation on Instagram which is a total masterclass on parenting as she disconnects her kids from technology, allowing them to embrace and connect with their roots. She, along with her husband Raj Kundra and their two kids, explored rural India, making it a special and memorable experience as they spend the holidays in Rajasthan.

The actress shared a video from the vacation, where the family is seen indulging in fun activities as they switch off their devices, and go on a desert safari, try tasty local delicacies, and interact with villagers. Shilpa is also seen making chaas the traditional way, and her kids also fed goats.

Shilpa shared a video montage of their holiday with a caption that resonated with many modern parents, emphasizing the importance of disconnecting from technology to connect with roots. "Rural India is sooo beautiful. We, as parents, find it so hard to switch off from technology, so setting a precedent for our kids: NO iPads on this trip to CONNECT with our roots! Many firsts... a safari, then visited a village called Adinga in Udaipur to introduce the rural life to our kids, what a memorable experience! Life is beautiful... just keep it simple. Happy Holidays," she wrote.

The post received an outpouring of love from fans and well-wishers, with many expressing appreciation for promoting holidays within India. Comments echoed sentiments of admiration for Shilpa's real and authentic self, applauding her deep connection with Indian roots.

Shilpa Shetty's family trip is a great example of finding happiness in simple moments and appreciating our culture. As we eagerly await her upcoming OTT show ‘Indian Police Force’, we are truly touched by her rural family vacation.

Shilpa Shetty recently shared her experience of working with co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in ‘Indian Police Force’. Shilpa had conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, where a fan asked her about her experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

To which the actor responded, "It was a wonderful experience. My first outing with both actors Sid and Vivek. Both are so different. Sid kaam se kaam rakhta hai. But what you see is what you get with him, and I love that quality about him how he is able to just switch on and switch off." Talking about Vivek, she said, "Vivek and I have known each other for years. So, we just sit together and we talk. But one thing that constant with both actors was that they delivered what was asked of them. I think All three of us shared a great chemistry that comes across in IPF."