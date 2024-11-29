Shilpa Shetty's lawyer has issued a statement clarifying that the Bollywood actress has got nothing to do with the Enforcement Directorate raids on her husband Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer has issued an official statement distancing the actress from the Enforcement Directorate's raids on her husband Raj Kundra. The statement says that the actress has nothing to with any 'any offence of whatsoever nature'. The statement comes after The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided multiple locations associated with businessman Raj Kundra in connection with a money laundering case tied to the alleged production and distribution of pornographic and adult content.

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer issues statement

The official statement of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s lawyer, advocate Prashant Patil, read, "There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature.

"However , the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out. Would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos , pictures and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter."

Enforcement Directorate's raids on Raj Kundra

Around 15 locations in Mumbai and some cities in Uttar Pradesh are being searched, including the home and office of 49-year-old Kundra and some other persons, the sources said. The agency is understood to be questioning Kundra at one of these premises. This money laundering case of May, 2022 stems from at least two Mumbai police FIRs and chargesheets filed against Kundra and others. The businessman and some others were arrested in the case by the police and later granted bail.

This is the second money laundering case against Kundra. Early this year, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 98 crore of Kundra and Shetty in a crypto currency case. The couple, however, obtained relief from the Bombay High Court against this ED attachment order.

(With PTI inputs)