The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Raj Kundra’s premises in a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content. Searches were conducted at multiple locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations associated with businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content, official sources have said.

As per PTI reports, approximately 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh are being searched by ED officials as part of the ongoing investigation. The raids aim to uncover further evidence in the case that has drawn significant attention over allegations of creating and disseminating pornographic material through mobile applications and other digital platforms.

The case centres on the alleged role of individuals, including Raj Kundra, in distributing explicit content. It is believed that the investigation involves financial transactions suspected of being linked to the production and circulation of such material. The ED is probing the money trail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per PTI.

Raj Kundra was previously arrested in July 2021 in connection with the same case, where he faced allegations of creating and sharing explicit content on mobile applications. He was released on bail later that year. Kundra has consistently denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was not involved in producing or disseminating pornographic material, stating his business activities were within legal boundaries.

(With inputs from PTI)