Dua Lipa on Thursday landed in Mumbai and the pop sensation will perform at the Feeding India Concert at MMRDA Grounds in BKC

Dua Lipa. File Pic/AFP

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for motorists in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) ahead of the Feeding India Concert where singer Dua Lipa is scheduled to perform on November 30.

Mumbai Police in a traffic notification said that on November 30 international singers will be present for performing at the 'Feeding India Concert' and a large number of people will attend the event.

The police said that since there will be a huge crowd of people in the MMRDA Grounds in BKC for Dua Lipa Feeding India Concert, it will affect the traffic and hence it is necessary to issue a temporary notification to close some roads for traffic and divert the traffic for a certain period of time.

The traffic notification was issued by Samadhan Pawar, DCP, (H.Q. & Central), Traffic, Mumbai Police.

The police said, In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public following diversions were being made.

Following roads shall be closed for vehicular traffic on 30/11/2024 between 13.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs. on temporary basis and as per requirement.

Road Closed : Traffic coming from Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi, Bandra-Worli Sea Link proceeding towards Kurla shall be restricted to go through Bharat Nagar Junction towards Kurla.

Alternate Route : Vehicular traffic from Bharat Nagar Junction will take right turn for Sebi Junction - right turn from One BKC Junction - Left turn at Canara Bank Junction towards MCA Club - American Consulate junction - left turn at Tata Communication and shall proceed from MTNL junction towards Kurla.

Road Closed : Vehicular traffic coming from Sant Dyneshwar Nagar proceeding towards Kurla shall be restricted to go through Bharat Nagar Junction towards Kurla.

Alternate Route : Vehicular traffic from Bharat Nagar Junction - take right turn for Sebi Junction - take right turn from One BKC Junction - take Left turn from

Canara Bank Junction towards MCA Club - American Consulate Junction - Tata Communication left turn - from MTNL Junction - Razzak Junction and shall proceed to Kurla.

Road Closed : Vehicular traffic coming from Kherwadi Govt. Colony, Kanakiya Palace, UTI Tower towards BKC, Chunabhatti and Kurla shall be restricted.

Alternate Route : Left turn from Gurunanak Hospital - Mumbai Bank - Income Tax Junction - NSE Junction - right turn at Bharat Nagar Junction - Sebi Junction - One BKC and shall proceed from connector Junction to Kurla and Chunabhatti.

Road Closed : Vehicular Traffic proceeding from Kurla & Razzak junction towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link shall be restricted to proceed from Platina junction to Bharat Nagar Junction.

Alternate Route : U turn at Platina Junction - right turn at MTNL Junction - right turn at Tata Communication - American Consulate Junction - MCA Club - Canara Bank Junction - NSE Junction - towards Western Express Highway through Family Court Junction and proceed to Dharavi & Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Road Closed : Vehicular traffic from CST road to MMRDA ground - JSW building - shall be restricted to proceed UTR Tower - Kanakia Palace.

Alternate Route : CST road - MTNL Junction - right turn at Tata Communication - American Consulate Junction - MCA Club - Canara Bank Junction - left turn at NSC junction - Western Express Highway - Kalanagar Junction - Bhaskar Court Junction and proceed through Kherwadi Junction.

Road Closed : Vehicular traffic from Ambani Square towards Diamond Junction and from behind Laxmi Tower towards NABARD Junction will be restricted.

Alternate Route : Vehicular traffic from back side of Laxmi Tower - will take left turn at One BKC - right turn at Connector Junction - N.S.E. Junction and proceed to their desire destination.