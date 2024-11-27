They had initially met in Delhi in 2019 while she was completing her CPI (Commerical Pilot Licence) course, said an official

The Powai Police arrested a Delhi-based man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his commercial pilot girlfriend in Andheri area of Mumbai, the police said.

The 25-year-old deceased was working with the Air India as a pilot, the official said.

The deceased woman who was residing in rented flat at Marol at Andheri East and hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman's grandfather is was in the Indian Army who died in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. She had recently won the youth icon award, her relative said.

According to the police, she was found dead on November 25 at home.

The 27-year-old accused, a native of Delhi was in relationship with the deceased pilot for the past two years. They met in Delhi in 2019 while she was completing her CPI (Commerical Pilot Licence) course, said an official.

"They were initially friends and it turned into relationship in 2022," the police official said.

Speaking with mid-day her uncle said, "She completed CPI course and she joined Air India as pilot. I came to know from her friend about the accused was harassing her and even used to beat her. She also forced her to stop eating non-veg food."

"On November 24 the accused had visited her house and we (her family) suspect that he killed her. She was hanged by the ceiling fan. Around 20 days ago she returned home and she was very happy. We are sure that she has not committed suicide. She was a cheerful and an independent girl. She knew to fight for her rights," her uncle added.

According to a Powai Police official, the woman's friend, who is also a witness in the case has told the police that in November 2023, the deceased had made her meet the suspect in Delhi. The even decided to go for shopping together but the couple later began to argue on some issue. in front of the common friend. The suspect last began to rash drive his car and also crashed it into another vehicle and didn't take them for shopping.

In police statement her uncle also told to cops, "In another incident in March 2024 there was a programme at Gurgaon where the couple visited together. At event the suspect received information that the woman is going to eat non-veg food and he started arguments with her in front of many people and left the place."

Her uncle further said, "We suspect that it's a murder. The cops should investigate the matter."

Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Powai police station said, "We have registered the FIR against the suspect and we have arrested him for abetment of suicide of the commercial pilot. The accused is in police custody and further investigations in the matter are being done."