Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Pilot found dead in Mumbais Andheri her Delhi based boyfriend held for abetting her suicide family alleges murder

Pilot found dead in Mumbai's Andheri, her Delhi-based boyfriend held for abetting her suicide; family alleges murder

Updated on: 27 November,2024 06:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

They had initially met in Delhi in 2019 while she was completing her CPI (Commerical Pilot Licence) course, said an official

Pilot found dead in Mumbai's Andheri, her Delhi-based boyfriend held for abetting her suicide; family alleges murder

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Pilot found dead in Mumbai's Andheri, her Delhi-based boyfriend held for abetting her suicide; family alleges murder
x
00:00

The Powai Police arrested a Delhi-based man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his commercial pilot girlfriend in Andheri area of Mumbai, the police said.


The 25-year-old deceased was working with the Air India as a pilot, the official said.


The deceased woman who was residing in rented flat at Marol at Andheri East and hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.


The woman's grandfather is was in the Indian Army who died in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. She had recently won the youth icon award, her relative said.

According to the police, she was found dead on November 25 at home.

The 27-year-old accused, a native of Delhi was in relationship with the deceased pilot for the past two years. They met in Delhi in 2019 while she was completing her CPI (Commerical Pilot Licence) course, said an official.

"They were initially friends and it turned into relationship in 2022," the police official said. 

Speaking with mid-day her uncle said, "She completed CPI course and she joined Air India as pilot. I came to know from her friend about the accused was harassing her and even used to beat her. She also forced her to stop eating non-veg food."

"On November 24 the accused had visited her house and we (her family) suspect that he killed her. She was hanged by the ceiling fan. Around 20 days ago she returned home and she was very happy. We are sure that she has not committed suicide. She was a cheerful and an independent girl. She knew to fight for her rights," her uncle added. 

According to a Powai Police official, the woman's friend, who is also a witness in the case has told the police that in November 2023, the deceased had made her meet the suspect in Delhi. The even decided to go for shopping together but the couple later began to argue on some issue. in front of the common friend. The suspect last began to rash drive his car and also crashed it into another vehicle and didn't take them for shopping.

In police statement her uncle also told to cops, "In another incident in March 2024 there was a programme at Gurgaon where the couple visited together. At event the suspect received information that the woman is going to eat non-veg food and he started arguments with her in front of many people and left the place."

Her uncle further said, "We suspect that it's a murder. The cops should investigate the matter."

Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Powai police station said, "We have registered the FIR against the suspect and we have arrested him for abetment of suicide of the commercial pilot. The accused is in police custody and further investigations in the matter are being done."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pilot suicide mumbai police mumbai crime news powai andheri Uttar Pradesh air india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK