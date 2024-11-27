The first incident occurred in Mumbai's Mulund area, where a dispute between two groups over cigarette smoke escalated into violence; the second incident occurred last evening at Dadar Golfodevi Society in Worli Koliwada

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Two attempted murders reported in 24 hours over minor disputes x 00:00

In the past 24 hours, two attempted murder incidents have been reported in different parts of Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first incident occurred in Mumbai's Mulund area, where a dispute between two groups over cigarette smoke escalated into violence. Members of one group attacked an individual from the other group with a knife, leaving him seriously injured. Following the attack, the accused fled the scene. The injured man was rushed to Sion Hospital by his companions, where he is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Mulund police have arrested two accused, identified as Pratik Ramu Parte (20), also known as Nonia, and Tushar Raju Pawar (20), also known as Bibya.

According to the information provided, the victim, 24-year-old Vishal Kamble, was sitting outside Vasant Garden with his two friends, Sahil Gaikwad and Sharad Pawar, smoking cigarettes. A dispute arose when the cigarette smoke reached the accused, who were sitting nearby. The argument escalated, leading the accused to attack the victim with a knife, an officer from the Mulund police station stated.

The second incident occurred last evening at Dadar Golfodevi Society in Worli Koliwada, Dadar. It has been alleged that a dispute broke out between two families living in the society. A woman from one family reportedly started hurling abuses at the other family, mentioning them by name. When the victim’s family approached her to inquire about the behavior, the woman’s family members attacked them. The 69-year-old complainant, Chandrakant Patil, and his son, Nitesh Patil, were assaulted during the altercation. Nitesh Patil sustained serious injuries after being attacked with a knife and was admitted to Hinduja Hospital for treatment. He is currently reported to be in stable condition.

The Dadar police have registered a case of attempted murder and arrested four accused, identified as Prakash Pingle (63), Suresh Pingle (62), Mandar Pingle (26), and Mayur Pingle (24). However, a 59-year-old woman accused in the case is reportedly absconding, according to a source from the Dadar police station.