Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shilpa Shetty grooves to Himmatwala song with sister Shamita and friend Akanksha
<< Back to Elections 2024

Shilpa Shetty grooves to Himmatwala song with sister Shamita and friend Akanksha

Updated on: 04 April,2024 05:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, famous for her cheerful personality, recently posted a dance video with her sister Shamita Shetty and friend Akanksha Malhotra

Shilpa Shetty grooves to Himmatwala song with sister Shamita and friend Akanksha

Shilpa Shetty

Listen to this article
Shilpa Shetty grooves to Himmatwala song with sister Shamita and friend Akanksha
x
00:00

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, famous for her cheerful personality, recently posted a dance video with her sister Shamita Shetty and friend Akanksha Malhotra. Shilpa, on Thursday, took to her Instagram to share the lively video In the clip, the actress is seen dancing with her sister Shamita Shetty and friend Akanksha Malhotra.


They dance together to the song 'Nainon Mein Sapna' from the film Himmatwala, creating a delightful scene. Captioning the post, Shilpa wrote, "Ek Himmatwala tohfa aapke liye (A power-packed gift for you)" followed by laughter, red heart and winking face with tongue out emojis. "We had so much fun adding our own zing to @isha_r_surti's magic", she added while giving credit to the choreographer of the dance.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)


As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Shamita is so pretty & classy." Another user commented, "Beautiful dance preety girls." A third user added, "Shilpa your gorgeous stunning beautiful And Pretty."

Shilpa never misses a chance to inspire her fans with a fitness regime. She often posts videos on Instagram to inspire people to take up this form of exercise seriously in life. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shilpa shetty bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Buzz
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK