Shilpa Shetty grooves to Himmatwala song with sister Shamita and friend Akanksha

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, famous for her cheerful personality, recently posted a dance video with her sister Shamita Shetty and friend Akanksha Malhotra. Shilpa, on Thursday, took to her Instagram to share the lively video In the clip, the actress is seen dancing with her sister Shamita Shetty and friend Akanksha Malhotra.

They dance together to the song 'Nainon Mein Sapna' from the film Himmatwala, creating a delightful scene. Captioning the post, Shilpa wrote, "Ek Himmatwala tohfa aapke liye (A power-packed gift for you)" followed by laughter, red heart and winking face with tongue out emojis. "We had so much fun adding our own zing to @isha_r_surti's magic", she added while giving credit to the choreographer of the dance.

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Shamita is so pretty & classy." Another user commented, "Beautiful dance preety girls." A third user added, "Shilpa your gorgeous stunning beautiful And Pretty."

Shilpa never misses a chance to inspire her fans with a fitness regime. She often posts videos on Instagram to inspire people to take up this form of exercise seriously in life. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.



She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

