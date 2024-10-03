Shilpa Shetty, on Thursday, visited actor Govinda in the hospital after he injured himself in a gunshot. The latter accidentally shot himself in the leg while allegedly cleaning the revolver

Shilpa Shetty (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article 'Ye koi jagah hai kya?' asks Shilpa Shetty to paps who mobbed her as she arrived to meet injured Govinda x 00:00

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty , on Thursday, arrived at the Criti Care hospital in Juhu to visit actor Govinda. The senior actor and Shiv Sena leader was hospitalised on Tuesday after he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

On Thursday, the actress was seen arriving at the hospital in her Range Rover dressed in a yellow kurti. She was mobbed by the paparazzi as soon as she stepped out of her car and walked towards the hospital entrance. Shilpa was visibly irked by paps mobbing her which resulted her in asking them 'Ye koi jagah hai kya? (Is this some place for this?)". She was possibly referring to the paps mobbing her and asking for reactions.

Take a look at the video.

On Wednesday, Govinda's former co-star Raveena Tandon was also seen arriving at the hospital to visit him.

Everything you need to know about Govinda's accidental gunshot

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licensed revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee. The unfortunate incident occurred early Tuesday morning at approximately 4:45 a.m.

According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, provided further details, stating, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, addressed the media earlier on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support.

"Govinda's health is fine now; he is much better. He will probably be discharged either this evening or tomorrow," she reassured, indicating that her husband is recovering well and might be discharged soon.

In a message to his fans, Govinda expressed his appreciation for their prayers and well-wishes.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," he stated in a heartfelt audio message.

After learning about the incident, several actors including director David Dhawan and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha came to the hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.