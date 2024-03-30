Breaking News
Shilpa Shettys Ranthambhore trip was like being on a learning curve
Shilpa Shetty's Ranthambhore trip was like being on a 'learning curve’

Updated on: 30 March,2024 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Shilpa Shetty had a great family vacation at Ranthambore in Rajasthan

Shilpa Shetty. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Actress Shilpa Shetty had a great family vacation at Ranthambore in Rajasthan and she said that the trip was a learning curve and thrilling not just for her children but for her too.


Shilpa took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video of her safari at Ranthambore National Park with her children, Viaan and Samisha.


The video showcased the animals they encountered, including a "rare sighting" of a tigress and her cubs.


 
 
 
 
 
The actress captioned: “Ranthambore…. What an incredible experience this was to see all these animals… What topped it was the rare sighting of a Tigress and her cubs in their natural habitat, was such a learning curve and so thrilling; not just for the kids but for us too. The sunrise, the sightings, and the company were all perfect! 10/10”

Shilpa added the hashtags - Incredible India, Ranthambore, Rajasthan, Proud Indian, family time, vacation and safari.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the Kannada action film 'KD - The Devil', an action film directed by Prem.

It also stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

shilpa shetty raj kundra Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood
