Actress Shilpa Shetty had a great family vacation at Ranthambore in Rajasthan

Shilpa Shetty. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shilpa Shetty's Ranthambhore trip was like being on a 'learning curve’ x 00:00

Actress Shilpa Shetty had a great family vacation at Ranthambore in Rajasthan and she said that the trip was a learning curve and thrilling not just for her children but for her too.

Shilpa took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video of her safari at Ranthambore National Park with her children, Viaan and Samisha.

The video showcased the animals they encountered, including a "rare sighting" of a tigress and her cubs.

The actress captioned: “Ranthambore…. What an incredible experience this was to see all these animals… What topped it was the rare sighting of a Tigress and her cubs in their natural habitat, was such a learning curve and so thrilling; not just for the kids but for us too. The sunrise, the sightings, and the company were all perfect! 10/10”

Shilpa added the hashtags - Incredible India, Ranthambore, Rajasthan, Proud Indian, family time, vacation and safari.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the Kannada action film 'KD - The Devil', an action film directed by Prem.

It also stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.

