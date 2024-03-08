Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shilpa Shetty reacts to trolls claiming she married Raj for money I think people forgot to Google me
Shilpa Shetty reacts to trolls claiming she married Raj for money: ‘I think people forgot to Google me’

Updated on: 08 March,2024 01:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

On November 22, 2009, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot. Since then, the actress has heard comments implying that she married Raj for his money. Now, the actress has finally responded to such comments

In Pic: Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has been one of the most relevant actresses through decades, contributing to some of the best films in the Hindi film industry. Even after numerous big films and several other projects, it's Shilpa’s personal life that has garnered a lot of attention. On November 22, 2009, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot. Since then, the actress has heard comments implying that she married Raj for his money. Now, the actress has finally responded to such comments.


The Indian Police Force actor addressed the notion that women marry for money, sharing her own experience. Shilpa shared that when she married Raj, he was the 108th richest British Indian, according to Google. However, it didn’t change the fact that she was well off without him and was also quite rich. Shetty candidly expressed the importance of having a partner who is secure.


Speaking to Zoom, Shilpa Shetty said, “When I married Raj, he was supposed to be the 108th youngest or richest British Indian, apparently, according to Google, which is great. But I think people also forgot to Google Shilpa Shetty, who was also very rich back then. I'm richer today, and I pay all my income tax bills, GST, and everything.”


 
 
 
 
 
While further sharing, Shilpa explained that it is not money that a successful woman seeks in her partner. The actress shared that although Raj was richer, money was never the deciding factor in her life. The actor concluded by stating, “And, by the way, there were richer people than him who were wooing me at the time. But money has never really been the deciding factor in my life for anything.”

On the work front, Shilpa was most recently seen in the action-thriller 'Indian Police Force.' The series is created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi and is streaming on Prime Video. The series has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has recently made his debut with a film based on his life, ‘UT69.’

