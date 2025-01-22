Shilpa Shetty sends 'dher saara pyaar' to friend Tahira Kashyap on her birthday

Breaking News
Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to share an adorable selfie of the two posing together, and wrote a note for Tahira, calling her "inspiring"

Actor Shilpa Shetty has sent "dher saara pyaar" to her "darling" friend and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer Tahira Kashyap on her birthday.


The actress took to her Instagram to share an adorable selfie of the two posing together, Shilpa wrote a note for Tahira, calling her inspiring."


"Happy Birthday, darling @tahirakashyap. May your day be as beautiful and inspiring as you are. Here's to great health and happiness always. Sending dher saara pyaar your way," Shilpa wrote.

Meanwhile, Tahira made her directorial debut with 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' which featured actors Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' was out on Prime Video on June 28 last year.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force'. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

