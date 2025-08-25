Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty sought fans’ understanding and prayers, expressing regret at missing the tradition that has been a highlight of her family’s festivities

Shilpa Shetty, known for her lavish Ganpati celebrations, has announced that she will not be hosting the festivities this year. The decision comes as her family observes a 13-day mourning period following a bereavement. Shetty shared the news on Instagram, expressing her regret at missing the annual tradition.

Shilpa penned the note regarding Ganesh Chaturthi

Shilpa penned a heartfelt note,"Dear friends, with deep grief, we regret to inform you that, due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations. As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers. With gratitude, The Kundra Family (sic)."

Shetty's Ganpati celebrations have traditionally been a highlight, attracting attention for their grandeur and devotion. Last year, she published a video on social media with her family, captioned "Ganpati Bappa Morya." We open our hearts and doors to welcome Bappa. "My favourite time of year."

Meanwhile, Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, is filming his latest feature, 'Mehar.' The film goes into the challenges of a guy from rural Punjab, focusing on his quest to restore his dignity within his family. This initiative comes at a busy time for the Kundra family, as they face personal issues.

Shilpa's upcoming projects

Shilpa most recently appeared in Sonal Joshi's directorial debut, Sukhee. A comical slice-of-life story about 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet Sukhee Kalra, who travels to Delhi for her high school reunion after becoming dissatisfied with her mundane life.

Sukhee relives her adolescent years while experiencing a variety of things in just seven days, emerging rekindled, reborn, and making the most difficult transition of her life—from wife and mother to woman once again.

Her next film will be KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama directed by Prem. Dhruva Sarja plays the title role, and the cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, her spouse, Raj Kundra, will appear in the Punjabi film Mehar. Mehar tells the touching narrative of Karamjit, a rural Punjabi man trying to restore his lost dignity as a parent, husband, and son. Life may have broken him, but he rises with calm purpose to prove his worth to his family.