Shilpa Shetty entered the temple carrying a tray with worship articles. Upon entering, she was seen closing her eyes and meditating deeply.

Shilpa Shetty

Listen to this article Shilpa Shetty takes her kids to Kateel Durga Parameshwari temple in their hometown x 00:00

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited the famous Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple near Mangaluru and Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kapu, Udupi district, along with her family, including her sister, Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty. Pictures and videos of their visit went viral on social media on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The simplicity and devotion displayed by Shilpa Shetty, her mother Sunanda Shetty, her children Viaan and Samisha, and her sister Shamita Shetty during the temple visits won the hearts of fans and locals. The Shetty family first visited Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple. Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a white churidar with yellow prints, while her sister Shamita wore a white churidar with blue prints. Both adorned their hair with jasmine flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty entered the temple carrying a tray with worship articles. Upon entering, she was seen closing her eyes and meditating deeply. She also requested the priest to give her the flower placed on the idol of the deity.

Later, the family visited Kapu Hosa Marigudi Temple in Udupi district, where they participated in the Astabandha Brahmakalashotsava ceremony, which has been taking place since February 25. After receiving the darshan of Goddess Maariyamma, Shilpa Shetty was felicitated by the temple management.

Speaking to the media after her visit, Shilpa Shetty expressed her joy at witnessing the temple’s architecture and intricate wooden carvings. She further stated that once the temple renovation is complete, she would visit again.

Videos of Shilpa Shetty’s temple visits have gone viral on social media. Born in Mangaluru, Shilpa Shetty fluently speaks Tulu, the local language of coastal Karnataka. Her interactions with priests and locals in Tulu have also been appreciated.

The Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, located on an island in the Nandini River, lies east of Mangaluru. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Durga Parameshwari and features an Udbhava Moorthi (a naturally formed idol).

The Sri Hosa Marigudi temple, Udupi district, is one of the most prominent temples of the goddess in coastal Karnataka. According to historical records, devotion to Goddess Maariyamma began in coastal Karnataka during the 17th century.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever