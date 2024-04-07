Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Shilpa Shetty workouts with daughter Samisha on World Health Day 2024

Updated on: 07 April,2024 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

On the occasion of World Health Day 2024, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a motivational workout video featuring her daughter Samisha

On the occasion of World Health Day 2024, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a motivational workout video featuring her daughter Samisha. The video captured Shilpa working out at her home gym, listening to hanuman chalisa while working out and playing with her daughter.


Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy World Health Day. Wellness transcends the gym - it's in our morning rituals, the meals we savor, the moments shared with our loved ones and our mental well- being. Celebrate #WorldHealthDay by prioritising YOU!Don't forget to hydrate, medidate and appreciate our greatest gift. Swasth raho, Mast raho!"


 
 
 
 
 
World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to draw attention to a particular health topic that affects people all over the world. It also marks the birthday of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which was founded in 1948. This year's theme is 'My Health, My Right' which emphasises on a fundamental human right to access quality health care, education and information.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

