World Health Day: Exploring the factors behind the rise in cancer rates among younger adults

After months of speculation regarding her whereabouts, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced that she is undergoing cancer treatment. Her diagnosis shocked the world, however, it brings forth the rising incidence of cancer among younger adults under the age of 50. Ahead of World Health Day, an oncologist delves into the worrying trend

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 according to the World Health Organization (WHO). India ranks among the highest contributors of cancer patients in Asia. A 2024 study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal reveals that India registered nearly 12 lakh new cancer cases and 9.3 lakh deaths in 2019, the second highest in Asia.