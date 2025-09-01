Breaking News
Shiv Sagar mourns father Prem Sagar’s demise: 'An entire era has gone'

Updated on: 01 September,2025 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Veteran filmmaker and cinematographer Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar, passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 81. His son, producer Shiv Sagar, mourned the loss, saying an entire era has gone and remembering him as a guru and doting father

Shiv Sagar and prem Sagar

Veteran producer, cinematographer and director Prem Sagar passed away at his residence in Mumbai on August 31 aged 81. His grieving son Shiv Sagar said that “an entire era has gone.”

Remembering his father, producer Shiv Sagar said: “He was diagnosed with colon cancer a month ago and was undergoing treatment. He returned home on Saturday and passed away peacefully on Sunday 31st August on the 5th day of the Ganesh festival, also it was Radha Ashtami making it double special. “Prem ji was like his name—full of love and emotions. He was a doting father, yet strict when needed. The camera was simply an extension of his hand. In spite of being an ace cinematographer and even directing a movie with Jeetendra ji and Hema Malini, he started the television wing of Sagar Arts with Vikram Aur Betaal, which was the precursor to Ramayan (1987).”

He added: “Later, he became the marketing director of Sagar Arts and traveled the world more than 20 times. Prem ji was always very original and embraced new technology. He loved our recently released sow Kamdhenu Gamata on Star Bharat. He even visited the set couple of times when we were shooting for it” Shiv further said that he learnt everything he knows about life and filmmaking from him. “He was my guru too. I admired his patience, storytelling abilities, marketing vision and his gift of making people laugh and feel at ease. He had deep knowledge of Hinduism, spirituality and cinema. With him, an entire era has gone,” said Shiv An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, from the 1968 batch, Prem Sagar, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, was a Gold Medalist for Best Academic Student and a Silver Medalist for Best Photographed Student Film.


His career spanned both cinema and television, leaving behind a lasting legacy. Prem Sagar went on to expand his creative horizons as a producer and director. He played a key role in shaping Indian television with iconic shows including Vikram Aur Betaal, Ramayan and Shri Krishna, which went on to define the golden era of Indian TV. The prayer meet will be held on September 3 in Mumbai. 

