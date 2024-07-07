Shloka and Diya searched through Manish Malhotra's archives to recreate this famous look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony, Shloka Mehta impressed everyone with three stunning outfits, all styled by her sister, Diya Mehta Jatia. One standout look was a peach lehenga, inspired by Kareena Kapoor's iconic outfit from "Bole Chudiyan" in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

Shloka Ambani recreates 'Bole Chudiyaan' look for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

Shloka and Diya searched through Manish Malhotra's archives to recreate this famous look, designing a custom lehenga for Shloka, the Ambani family's eldest daughter-in-law. Diya posted photos of Shloka's dazzling outfit on Instagram, and the internet loved it.

Shloka's custom-made peach lehenga set features a cropped blouse with a jeweled one-shoulder neckline, a backless design, intricate Resham and sequin embroidery, and butterfly-adorned tassels at the hem.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also reacted to it. She shared a post on Instagram Stories saying, "Bole Chudiyaaan 🌈💕 @shloka11 you look gorgeous." Kareena missed the sangeet because she is traveling abroad with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

The highlight of the sangeet was a performance by pop star Justin Bieber. Earlier this year, he made a big splash with his return to the stage at an intimate concert in Drake's club in Toronto. At the sangeet, he performed some of his popular songs, including "Baby," "Never Let You Go," "Love Yourself," "Peaches," "Boyfriend," "Sorry," and "Where Are Ü Now."

Latest update on Anant and Radhika's wedding:

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.