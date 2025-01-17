Actor Shahid Kapoor has reacted to the incident of his Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan being stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence on Thursday night

The Indian film fraternity is in shock after the incident of actor Saif Ali Khan being attacked by a thief at his residence in Mumbai. Several stars have expressed their concern over the state of security and safety in the city. Actor Shahid Kapoor, too, echoed the same sentiments at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Deva.

Shahid calls attack on Saif 'shocking'

Shahid said, "It's a very sad incident, everyone from the fraternity is concerned. You asked me the question indirectly, it would have been more respectful if you had asked me directly. We hope that Saif's health is better. We were all very shocked by the incident, in such a personal space. It is very difficult to absorb such news in a city like Mumbai. I'm sure the police is trying their best. Such incidents don't happen usually, Mumbai is a very safe city. We all proudly say that women can step out at 2am or 3am because it is safe in Mumbai. So this incident is shocking, and we are hoping and praying that he recovers soon."

Saif and Shahid had shared the screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 period movie Rangoon, which also starred Kangana Ranaut.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed 6 times by intruder

Saif Ali Khan, 54, received six stab injuries, including in his neck, in the attack around 2.30 am on Thursday. He was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed, according to doctors treating him.

Khan underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was taken after the brutal attack in his Bandra apartment. Khan is being shifted from the Intensive Care Units (ICU) to a special room at the private hospital, said the doctors. Mumbai police on Friday morning detained a suspect in connection with the attack.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's request to media

On Thursday night, Kareena posted a statement on her Instagram handle requesting the media and paparazzi to refrain from speculations about the matter as it has potential to risk their safety. It read, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage."