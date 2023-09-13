‘Sholay’ actor Satinder Kumar Khosla passes away

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 September,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

After learning about the unfortunate news, the offical X handle of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) paid heartfelt condolences

Picture Courtesy/Cintaa Official's Twitter account

Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal, has died. He was in his 80s.


Khosla breathed his last on Tuesday evening at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. His friend Jugnu confirmed the news of the demise of the ‘Sholay’ actor to ANI.


Khosla passed away due to cardiac arrest. His final rites will be performed on Wednesday.


After learning about the unfortunate news, the offical X handle of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) paid heartfelt condolences.

A post read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981).”

Khosla is best known for his comic characters.  His distinctive look, featuring a bald pate and a thick moustache, made him easily recognisable. 

He worked in several films of Manoj Kumar including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Kranti.  However, it was his role as a prisoner in Sholay that made him garner a lot of attention. He was also featured in films like Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Anjaam among others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

