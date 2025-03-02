From Cham Cham in Baaghi and Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Street Dancer to the latest Aayi Nahi in Stree 2, on Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, here are the top 5 songs of the actress

In Pic: Shraddha Kapoor

Listen to this article Top 5 dance numbers of Shraddha Kapoor that will make you groove! x 00:00

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood, and with Stree 2, she has delivered one of the biggest blockbusters in the industry. Not only her acting but also her dance numbers have left an irreplaceable mark on fans' hearts. From Cham Cham in Baaghi and Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Street Dancer to the latest Aayi Nahi in Stree 2, on Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, here are the top 5 songs of the actress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 5 dance numbers of birthday girl Shraddha

Cham Cham – Baaghi

Cham Cham is one of the most loved songs of Shraddha Kapoor. Sung by Monali Thakur, the song features a lively dance, a happy vibe, and unlimited fun. The song, which featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, has about 1.2 billion views on YouTube.

Show Me The Thumka – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Show Me The Thumka is that one song you can't resist dancing to. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, the song is from their recently released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This song, sung by Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Shashwat Singh, has over 100 million views on YouTube.

The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

When you dare to recreate an already existing classic song, you have to make sure it is a hit. And The Humma Song, sung by Shashaa Tirupati, A. R. Rahman, Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi, and Jubin Nautiyal, did exactly that. The song from the 2017 film OK Jaanu featured sizzling chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The song has over 364 million-plus views across YouTube.

Illegal Weapon 2.0 – Street Dancer

If you haven't danced to Illegal Weapon 2.0 featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, then you haven't attended a good baraat yet! From Street Dancer, this song is one of the many hits that have made us groove. With her unbeatable chemistry with Varun, sensual moves, and electrifying energy, this song has stolen hearts.

Aayi Nahi – Stree 2

The most recent dance number is Aayi Nahi from Shraddha Kapoor's blockbuster film Stree 2. Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Shraddha Kapoor, the upbeat song is sure to make you shake a leg.