Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger steals spotlight at IPL match, actress responds

In a surprising turn of events during an IPL 2024 match, social media platforms erupted with frenzy over a viral photo bearing a striking resemblance to Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor.

The image showcased a mysterious girl enjoying the cricket match, instantly drawing comparisons to the 'Stree' star. Soon, the photograph spread like wildfire, with users even tagging Shraddha Kapoor's sister, adding fuel to the speculations. Instances of celebrity doppelgangers surfacing on social media are not uncommon. However, the uncanny resemblance between the mystery girl and Shraddha Kapoor catapulted the image into internet sensation status.

During the intense face-off between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, all eyes shifted to the captivating face of the girl, sparking a wave of curiosity and excitement among netizens. Responding to the viral photo, Shraddha Kapoor herself took to her Instagram story, sharing the image with a playful caption, "Hey, that's me!" accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Shraddha's post quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing their amazement and amusement. Additionally, the mystery girl's photo flooded X's timelines, with users unanimously agreeing on her striking resemblance to Shraddha Kapoor.

While the internet was abuzz with comparisons, Shraddha Kapoor continues to make headlines for her upcoming projects.

Amidst the IPL frenzy, the Shraddha remains focused on her highly anticipated horror-comedy film, 'Stree 2'. Set to reunite with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor's return to the Stree franchise has fans eagerly awaiting its release. Rumours also suggest a cameo by Tamannaah Bhatia in the film, scheduled for a theatrical release on August 30 of this year.

