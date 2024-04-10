Before diving into Srikanth’s promotions, Rajkummar to wrap up Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with 10-day stint in Madh Island and city hospital

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his first release of 2024 with Srikanth. But before he dives into the biopic’s promotions, the actor will have to make a quick trip to the ’90s. Rao, who leads Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a social comedy set in the ’90s, wrapped up an extensive schedule in Uttarakhand last week. Now, director Raaj Shaandilyaa is readying for a 10-day stint in Mumbai with Rao and leading lady Triptii Dimri, after which it will be a wrap on the film.

In late January, the director kicked off the project in Uttarakhand with the entire cast that includes Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz. A source from the creative team says, “Raaj likes to wrap up his projects fast. While a chunk of the comedy was shot in Rishikesh and Dehradun, only a part is now left to be filmed in Mumbai. Over the weekend, Rajkummar will prep to slip into the character again.”

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video follows the pandemonium that breaks out in a small town when a couple’s intimate video tape goes missing. The source adds, “After the scandal, the couple comes to Mumbai in search of help. The unit will shoot in south Mumbai, Mira Road, Film City and Madh Island. While a dramatic scene will be canned at a hospital in Grant Road, another sequence is set in a cemetery.” Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “We’re thrilled to wrap up shooting in Uttarakhand on schedule, and eager to continue the journey in Mumbai.”