From interacting with locals to gracing the red carpet, the video shared by Shraddha Kapoor highlights her eventful time at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Actor Shraddha Kapoor created a buzz at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, Shraddha shared a video on Instagram, capturing moments from her experience in Jeddah. From interacting with locals to gracing the red carpet, the video highlights her eventful time at the festival.

Expressing her gratitude for the warm reception and love from fans, she wrote: "New country, new people, new experiences, and a fabulous time for my one true love - FILMS!!! Thank you so much, Red Sea Film Festival and the people of Jeddah, for such a warm welcome and a beautiful time."

On the fifth day of the festival's fourth edition, Shraddha turned heads with her stunning red-carpet appearance at the gala screening for the MENA premiere of the film We Live in Time. The event featured a star-studded lineup, including Hollywood actors Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Ackland, and Jeremy Renner.

Representing India on this global platform, Shraddha made a lasting impression with her glamorous look. Draped in a dazzling, multi-coloured gown with a shimmering train, she exuded elegance and grace. The gown featured a single net sleeve and an embellished belt, perfectly complemented by minimal makeup. Her eyes and lips were enhanced with subtle pops of colour, while her open, flowing hair added to her effortless chic appeal.

Shraddha opted for minimal jewellery, allowing her outfit to take centrestage. She also posed with Andrew Garfield, further capturing the essence of charm and elegance on the red carpet. The Red Sea Film Festival has already seen the presence of several Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. On the professional front, Shraddha is celebrating the tremendous success of Stree 2, a horror-comedy that released on August 15, 2024.

The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, has shattered box office records. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have received praise for their performances.

