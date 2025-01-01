On New Year's eve, Shraddha Kapoor revealed her plan to sleep in early rather than party till late night. The actress also asked her followers if they think she is saying the truth or not

Shraddha Kapoor had totally different plans for New Years as opposed to the ones that her contemporaries in the film industry had. The actress shared that her plan included hitting the sack at 11 pm on New Year's eve instead of staying up late at night partying. The actress took to social media to reveal the same and asked her followers if they think it is true or false.

Sharing pictures of herself in a no make-up look wearing a black t-shirt and sporting round glasses, the actress wrote, "True or false??? Main aaj 11 baje so jaoongi"

Responding to the post, actress Tabu wrote, "False. Mom Dad ko wish karogi 12 baje".

Later before the clock struck 11, the Stree 2 star took to her Instagram stories to reshare the post and write, "Sahi jawaab- True. Shubh Raatri mai chali sone. Late ght vaale, tumko toh subha Mummy dekhegi"

Shraddha Kapoor's 2024 highlight

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video capturing her key moments from 2024. The video shows the actress enjoying some lip-smacking food, posing in front of a mic during a recording session, celebrating Holi with her friends, and enjoying the company of her loved ones

She wrote in the caption, “Koi mat bolna ke late aaya post, Christmas aur New Year ke beech mein sab maaf hai. Feb + Mar ‘24 throwback”. Earlier, the actress attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Finale Race 2024. The event is a highlight on the global sporting calendar, and is known for attracting celebrities and fans from all over the world. Shraddha joined an illustrious lineup of past attendees, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and global names like Naomi Campbell and Orlando Bloom.

Shraddha's work front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she is basking in the success of her film 'Stree 2', which also features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana among others.

It was released on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Recently, at one of the media summits, Shraddha shared that she got a lovely congratulatory wish from Tabu post 'Stree 2' success. "Tabu ma'am called me... She had most amazing things to say me on phone. She even sent me a personalised perfume with Stree written on it. She made me feel empowered and made me feel proud of myself," she shared.