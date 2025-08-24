Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor requested help so she could start sharing her entrepreneurial journey, calling the account setup itself a struggle. Fans rallied behind her, expressing excitement to follow her updates once the issue is resolved

Shraddha Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, has contacted LinkedIn via social media, begging the platform to cease reporting her account as fake. The actress revealed that, despite having a verified and premium profile, her account is concealed, preventing her from sharing her entrepreneurial path.

Shraddha Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, has contacted LinkedIn via social media, begging the platform to cease reporting her account as fake. The actress revealed that, despite having a verified and premium profile, her account is concealed, preventing her from sharing her entrepreneurial path.

Here's what happened to her LinkedIn account

Shraddha took to Instagram Story on Saturday night to appeal to LinkedIn after repeatedly being flagged as a fraudulent account. The Stree 2 actor said that, despite being confirmed, her page is still not viewable to others.

Shraddha wrote,"Dear LinkedIn linkedin_in, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me? Account is made and ready and premium and verified but no one can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account going has itself become a journey."

Fans quickly responded to Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn post, expressing their enthusiasm for her entrepreneurial path. Someone tweeted, "I hope this issue gets resolved because we would love to hear about your entrepreneurial journey!!" Another calmed her, adding, "Don't worry, it'll be fixed soon." A third fan expressed excitement to follow her updates, saying, "Can't wait to hear about your journey."

When Mohit Suri spoke about Shraddha

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mohit Suri did not mince words when comparing Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's Aashiqui 2 to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra. "I believe Shraddha has achieved some degree of stardom. I am not sure what that means, but Shraddha's stardom is wild. Even today, whenever she walks somewhere, people start yelling Aarohi (her character's name from Aashiqui 2), and it doesn't matter how many films she makes," Suri said.

Shraddha is slated to work with Chhavaa filmmaker Laxman Utekar on a period drama. It is set to begin filming in November of this year, produced by Dinesh Vijan of Stree fame. The film is anticipated to be released in 2026.

Aside from that, the actress has inked a multi-film contract with producer Ektaa Kapoor. According to reports, their first collaboration will reunite the popular Aashiqui duo, Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapoor. She also has an untitled project with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve.