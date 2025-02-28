In the clip, Shraddha and Rahul can be seen smiling as they enter the venue. The duo was seen meeting the family members and the bride and groom together

Shraddha Kapoor has been rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody. Now, the duo has attended a wedding reception in Ahmedabad, and a video of them together is going viral on social media. In the clip, Shraddha and Rahul can be seen smiling as they enter the venue. The duo was seen meeting the family members and the bride and groom together. They were later seen posing with the newlyweds as they got ready for a picture.

In a video that is now going viral, Shraddha can be seen looking stunning in a creamy sharara paired with a shimmery short kurta. The actress paired her beautiful outfit with a lovely choker and minimal makeup. Meanwhile, she was seen keeping her hair open in soft waves. Rahul Mody looked dashing in a light-colored two-piece set paired with a white shirt.

Shraddha and Rahul were seen smiling from ear to ear as they entered the function together.

About Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

Reports about Shraddha and Rahul's split surfaced in August this year after the Stree actress stopped following her rumoured partner on Instagram. It was earlier in 2024 when news about the two dating started doing the rounds.

In April this year, Shraddha confirmed the dating rumours when she posted a picture with him on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Shraddha is smiling at the camera while Rahul makes a funny face. With the picture, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar.” She included a few emojis like a laughing face and a heart. She also tagged Rahul in the picture.

The buzz about their relationship got even louder when Shraddha was seen wearing a pendant with the letter R. Fans started speculating more after noticing that her recent mountain vacation photo looked very similar to one Rahul posted.

Mody is a screenwriter and assistant director. He worked with the actress in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, the sequel to her 2018 horror-comedy hit with Rajkummar Rao. The film broke all records at the box office, becoming one of the biggest openers of the year and the biggest box office success of Kapoor’s career.