Shraddha Kapoor enjoys vada pav date with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody, see pic

Updated on: 13 December,2024 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor has put all rumours of a break up with boyfriend Rahul Mody to rest. The actress shared a glimpse from her vada pav date with him on her Instagram stories with an adorable caption

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys vada pav date with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody, see pic

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys vada pav date with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody, see pic
Recently, it was reported that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has ended her relationship with writer Rahul Mody. However, the actress has put all of the speculations to rest with a picture from her date night. Those following Shraddha, know her love for all things food especially Mumbai's favourite street food- Vada pav. She got Rahul to take her out at night for a vada pav treat.


Shraddha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her fun outing with Mody, which involves gorging on vada pavs. The picture has reignited speculations about their relationship. The actress posted a picture of herself holding the iconic snack from Mumbai and wrote: “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav," and tagged Rahul Mody.


For the background score, she added the song “Yeh Vaada Raha” by late star Kishore Kumar.


About Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

Reports about Shraddha and Rahul's split surfaced in August this year after the Stree actress stopped following her rumoured partner on Instagram.  It was earlier this year, when news about the two dating started doing the rounds.

In April this year, Shraddha confirmed the dating rumours when she posted a picture with him on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Shraddha is smiling at the camera while Rahul makes a funny face. With the picture, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar.” She included a few emojis like a laughing face and a heart. She also tagged Rahul in the picture.

The buzz about their relationship got even louder when Shraddha was seen wearing a pendant with the letter 'R.' Fans started speculating more after noticing that her recent mountain vacation photo looked very similar to one Rahul posted.

Mody is a screenwriter and assistant director. He worked with the actress in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, the sequel to her 2018 horror-comedy hit with Rajkummar Rao. The film broke all records at the box office becoming one of the biggest openers of the year and the biggest box office film in Kapoor's career. 

 

