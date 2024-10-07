Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor walked the ramp for Hyderabad-based couture brand Mishru at the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi for the Resonance collection

Shraddha Kapoor Pic/X

Listen to this article Shraddha Kapoor slays in a lehenga as she walks the ramp for Mishru x 00:00

Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday walked the ramp for Hyderabad-based couture brand Mishru at the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi. The event unveiled Mishru's latest collection, "Resonance 2024/25," designed by Swapna Anumolu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shraddha looked stunning in a beautiful lehenga during the Mishru Couture Showcase. The intricate beadwork and embroidery on the lehenga shimmered under the lights, giving the 'Stree' actress an ethereal and graceful appearance on the runway.

Models walked the ramp in a variety of stunning outfits that featured a range of colors, from soft whites to bold hues like pink. The collection included everything from elegant lehengas to chic Indo-western outfits.

Speaking about her collection, designer Swapna Anumolu said, "We are primarily an occasion wear brand. We have always done fusions and Indians as well. This season, we have been inspired by nature and natural elements taking over man-made spaces. The collection is called Resonance."

On Shraddha Kapoor walking for her, Swapna expressed, "She was so lovely and easy to work with. She looked absolutely ethereal in the outfit. What more could you ask for?" Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, which also stars RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle.

"#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever