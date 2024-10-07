Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shraddha Kapoor slays in a lehenga as she walks the ramp for Mishru

Shraddha Kapoor slays in a lehenga as she walks the ramp for Mishru

Updated on: 07 October,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor walked the ramp for Hyderabad-based couture brand Mishru at the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi for the Resonance collection

Shraddha Kapoor slays in a lehenga as she walks the ramp for Mishru

Shraddha Kapoor Pic/X

Listen to this article
Shraddha Kapoor slays in a lehenga as she walks the ramp for Mishru
x
00:00

Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday walked the ramp for Hyderabad-based couture brand Mishru at the Embassy of Belgium in New Delhi. The event unveiled Mishru's latest collection, "Resonance 2024/25," designed by Swapna Anumolu.


Shraddha looked stunning in a beautiful lehenga during the Mishru Couture Showcase. The intricate beadwork and embroidery on the lehenga shimmered under the lights, giving the 'Stree' actress an ethereal and graceful appearance on the runway.


Models walked the ramp in a variety of stunning outfits that featured a range of colors, from soft whites to bold hues like pink. The collection included everything from elegant lehengas to chic Indo-western outfits.


Speaking about her collection, designer Swapna Anumolu said, "We are primarily an occasion wear brand. We have always done fusions and Indians as well. This season, we have been inspired by nature and natural elements taking over man-made spaces. The collection is called Resonance."

On Shraddha Kapoor walking for her, Swapna expressed, "She was so lovely and easy to work with. She looked absolutely ethereal in the outfit. What more could you ask for?" Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Stree 2, which also stars RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle.

"#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shraddha kapoor Stree 2 varun dhawan Akshay Kumar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK