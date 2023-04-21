Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Thumka' inspiration has a Shakti Kapoor connect; check

The craze of Shraddha's thumkas from 'Show Me The Thumka' song from the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is constantly taking over the heads of the masses. The fans are showering their love on her and recreating their version of the song

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/Instagram

While Shraddha Kapoor drove the nation wild with her ‘Thumka’ that created a splash on social media and uproar of whistles in theatres, the star recently shared her inspiration for the move with her fans on social media.

It so happens that CrimeMaster Gogo was the first to inspire the thumka move in the cult comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna'. It was none other than her father, veteran Shakti Kapoor who also aced the ‘Thumka’, glimpses of which Shraddha showcased on her social media platform.

The star crowned Crimemaster Gogo as the OG Thumka King after running a poll for fans on 'Who did it better?' – We now clearly know where Shraddha Kapoor gets those killer moves from!

Basking under the success of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Shraddha will be next seen in the much awaited and anticipated Stree 2, which was recently announced.

Meanwhile, Shraddha recently crossed 80 million followers on Instagram. She has now become the second most followed Indian actress on the gram after Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress is relatable for many reasons but when the thing that draws parallels between the actress and her fans is their love for food. Kapoor loves food and there is no doubt about that. Time and again, the actress has proven that she is a connoisseur of toothsome food and her social media is full of gourmet food, mouthwatering appetizers, and cultural delights from the places she goes for her film shoots.

In a recent interview, Shraddha agreed that there is a "big sense of responsibility" on her shoulders as so much hopes are riding on her when it comes to her performances. She said that it is because of the love she gets from the audiences, who she says is the reason behind living her "childhood dreams".

The actress added: "So, I take that kind of responsibility and yes, it's also inspiring and all the energy and inspiration comes from the audiences... They are the reason I have been able to live my childhood dream. It does feel like there is pressure and responsibility."