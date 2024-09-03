On Shakti Kapoor's birthday, Shraddha took her to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for her, 'Bapu,' on his special day. Take a look at her 'Stree' style wish

Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor wishes her 'favourite purush' aka 'Bapu' Shakti Kapoor on his birthday, take a look!

It's veteran actor Shakti Kapoor's birthday today and his daughter Shraddha Kapoor is making sure to make his special day extra special. Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti share a very special father-daughter bond, with the two constantly entertaining fans on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor wishes Shakti Kapoor on his birthday

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha posted an adorable selfie with Shakti and called him her "favourite purush".

"Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai! Happy Birthday Baapu (red heart emoji) @shaktikapoorWoh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai Love you Baapu," she captioned the post.

Shakti Kapoor's journey in Bollywood began in 1977 with "Khel Khilari Ka," but he gained limelight with his roles in movies like "Qurbani" and "Rocky". In a career spanning decades, Shakti Kapoor enthralled audience with not only his roles as a villain but also impressed cinephiles with comedy.

Who would have imagined that a comedy-drama would break all the records and surpass the biggest blockbusters like 'Animal', 'Gadar 2', or 'Jawan'? It looks like, sometimes, the audience does notice the story above all. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2' is unstoppable and continues to achieve new heights, as the movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country in its second week at the box office.

The film is indeed ruling the box office. It is now running in its second week and seems to have been unaffected by the new releases. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has scored a total of ₹453.60 crore net during the second week. The business expert took to his X account to share details about the 'Stree 2' collection.

About Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2

The storyline of 'Stree 2' picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this instalment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree (Shraddha Kapoor) to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, which faced a box office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.