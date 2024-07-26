Breaking News
Up and about: My bestie

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Up and about

Pics/Yogen Shah

A dad is the best friend a daughter can ask for. And it seems that Shraddha Kapoor found that bond with father Shakti Kapoor. Awww!


Ek mulaqat



Mahesh Bhatt with Manoj Bajpayee; (right) Sunny Hinduja and Naveen KasturiaMahesh Bhatt with Manoj Bajpayee; (right) Sunny Hinduja and Naveen Kasturia


Catching up with one of his favourite actors, Mahesh Bhatt hugs Manoj Bajpayee at the success party of the actor’s latest OTT offering

Sunil Grover, Ishaan Khatter, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Jitendra Kumar and Fardeen KhanSunil Grover, Ishaan Khatter, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Jitendra Kumar and Fardeen Khan

Dinner date?

Dinner date?

Ananya Panday is spotted heading to a popular Bandra eatery dressed in a tight-fitted grey dress. We wonder if this was a date. Who are you wining and dining with, Ananya?

Oh so glum!

Oh so glum!

Leaving a Bandra clinic, Disha Patani looks upset with the non-stop  showers in the city  

They are looking at me: Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam

They are looking at me: Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam

