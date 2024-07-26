Up and about

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Up and about: My bestie x 00:00

A dad is the best friend a daughter can ask for. And it seems that Shraddha Kapoor found that bond with father Shakti Kapoor. Awww!

ADVERTISEMENT

Ek mulaqat

Mahesh Bhatt with Manoj Bajpayee; (right) Sunny Hinduja and Naveen Kasturia

Catching up with one of his favourite actors, Mahesh Bhatt hugs Manoj Bajpayee at the success party of the actor’s latest OTT offering

Sunil Grover, Ishaan Khatter, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Jitendra Kumar and Fardeen Khan

Dinner date?

Ananya Panday is spotted heading to a popular Bandra eatery dressed in a tight-fitted grey dress. We wonder if this was a date. Who are you wining and dining with, Ananya?

Oh so glum!

Leaving a Bandra clinic, Disha Patani looks upset with the non-stop showers in the city

Just in

They are looking at me: Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam