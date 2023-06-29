Shreya Ghoshal deletes her retweet on being ignored by Karan Johar while mentioning his 'Dream Team'

Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh come together to sing 'Tum Kya Mile' for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Shreya Ghoshal deletes retweet on being ignored by Karan Johar. (Pic- Instagram)

It all started when Karan Johar released a teaser of ‘Tum Kya Mile’ that referred to Pritam, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya and himself as a 'dream team.' In response, a user commented in the comments section, "Where is name Shreya Ghoshal in the teaser?" “Atleast give credit to Shreya Ghoshal as well. Why only male singer? @karanjohar,” added another one.

Meanwhile, someone else spoke out in support of the filmmakers, saying, “For people in the comments raving about Shreya's name not there, chill out guys. They just wanted to mention the dream team they have formed in the past few years. ADHM, Kalank, Brahmastra all of them are Arijit+Amitabh+Pritam+Karan Johar. There is no credit stealing going on here. Shreya is mentioned in the tags and she will be in the music video as well.”

Later, Shreya Ghoshal joined her fans in their outrage at her absence from the 'dream team' behind Tum Kya Mile, the latest song released from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

While the incident upset the singer's fans, she has also taken to Twitter and retweeted a post that read, “I for real hate the second priority treatment given to @shreyaghoshal when she's infact singing the most beautiful part of the song!” She has now deleted the retweet.

However, in a new tweet, she stated, “After so long a song that defines the perfect comeback of the great rich musical romantic #KaranJohar style Bollywood that we missed so badly! #TumKyaMile is pure love. Song out now.. Love you @arijitsingh, you sound heart melting beautiful.”

Tum Kya Mile is the first song from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. This composition by Pritam has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's directorial return after six years. It also marks Alia and Ranveer's reunion following the success of Gully Boy. The film will be released in theatres on July 28. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi also appear.