Shreya Ghoshal explains how collaborations help in enriching global culture
Shreya Ghoshal explains how collaborations help in enriching global culture

Updated on: 15 March,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The track, made under the labels of Virgin Music Group and Play DMF, is available on all major audio streaming platforms

Shreya Ghoshal explains how collaborations help in enriching global culture

Shreya Ghoshal. Pic/Yogen Shah

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who combined with French-Cameroonian artiste Tayc and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for the song 'Yimmy Yimmy', has said collaborations help in enriching global culture.


Talking about the song, Ghoshal said, "I always look forward to collaborations with artistes from all over the world. We can bring the uniqueness of our respective cultures to the mix and the result is always special. Collaborating with the very talented French artiste TayC for 'Yimmy Yimmy' makes it a special track for me. I am excited to see how my listeners react to this."


Jacqueline added that 'Yimmy Yimmy' is "catchy, upbeat and will propel you to get up and dance." She said it was easy for her to say 'yes' to the opportunity because of the "combined talents of Ghoshal and TayC on vocals, and a sizzling video by the uber-cool Piyush-Shazia."


The track, made under the labels of Virgin Music Group and Play DMF, is available on all major audio streaming platforms.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

